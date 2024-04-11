Hilda Belanger Lyons, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, step-grandmother, and aunt, died Sunday, April 7.

She was 87. A native of Bunkie, La., and a longtime resident of Theriot, she worked for the Terrebonne Parish Library for many years and drove the Bookmobile for 10 years. She loved her animals, reading, her garden, and cutting her grass at full speed. She enjoyed playing cards and Pokeno. She also loved her faith, Jesus, and Mother Mary. One of the sweetest and most positive people you would ever meet and a friend to all who knew her. Her favorite job was being a wife and mother.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Lyons Robertson; her grandson Michael Paul Lyons; step grandchildren Jonathan, Laura, Cassandra and Larry; 13 step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gerald Paul Lyons; her son Ted Michael Lyons; her son-in-law Michael Robertson; and her parents Ivy and Helen Roberts Belanger.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 9:00am until 12:00pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary begining at 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hilda Lyons.