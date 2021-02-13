Hilda Bourg

Hilda Domangue Bourg, age 95, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the recitation of the Rosary at Annunziata Catholic Church on Monday, February 15, 2021 beginning at 10:40 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Hilda is survived by her sons, Sterling J. Bourg and wife Granada, Jody E. Bourg; daughters; Nelda Lapeyrouse and husband Willard; Bessie Burton and husband James; grandchildren, Todd Lapeyrouse and wife Michelle, Shadie-Lee Ragas and husband Chad, Bradley Bourg, Allison Burton-Chase and husband Chris, Beau Burton and wife Amy, Kellie Paddy and husband Kevin, Kipp Lapeyrouse and wife Hollie, Sadie Bourg, Tyler Burton and fiancé Meagan, and Hannah Bourg; great-grandchildren, Micheal Lapeyrouse and fiancé Bethany, Brian Lapeyrouse and fiancé Brandi, Daleyane, Chance, and Chase Ragas, Kade, Kollin, and Kase Paddy, Ethan LeBouef, Jean and Henri Burton, Noah and Adeline Lapeyrouse, and Owen Chase; sister, Marie Ledet Morvant.

Hilda is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Murphy J. Bourg; parents, Edward and Marie Pinell Domangue; son, Reginald Bourg; brother, Joseph Domangue; sisters, Joyce and Bessie Domangue.

Hilda was a loving and caring mother and loved all things beautiful, especially her large family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hilda loved fishing and playing Bingo. She was a parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hilda Domangue Bourg.