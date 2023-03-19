Hilda Dempster Prejeant, 92, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. Born March 7, 1931, she was a native of Des Allemands, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 8:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. A burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Norma Jean Prejeant and Anne Prejeant Baronet and husband, David Troy Baronet; and her dearest grandson, Tyler Andrew Baronet and fiancee Brittany Dawn Hebert.

She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Lindy “Tiger” Prejeant; parents, Andrew Dempster and Malvina Matherne Dempster; brother, Luther Dempster; and special mother in law, Odette Traigle Pitre.

She was a support professional for many years with Lafourche Arc caring for her beloved “adopted” children. She loved and cared for so many. She welcomed any and all who met her into her home and her heart. She was a beautiful mother, loving wife, daughter, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Many thanks and blessings to all who helped care for her in her final days.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.