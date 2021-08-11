Hilda Hebert

August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

November 7, 1935 – August 10, 2021

Hilda Marie Cavalier Hebert, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was a native of Belle Rose – Napoleonville and a resident of Houma, LA.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services. The family is requesting a limit no more than 10 visitors at a time per viewing.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 13, 2021, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Hilda is survived by her sons, Charles David Hebert, and Todd Joseph Hebert; daughters, Ginger H. Danner, Terrilynn Marie Hebert, Tina Louise Kelly, and Tonie Marie Philbeck; brother, Sydney Cavalier; sisters, Enola Triche, Gloria Falcon, and Loretta Hahn; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Leon Joseph Hebert; parents, Ambrose “Manuel” and Elma Gomez Cavalier; brothers, Floyd and Roy Cavalier, and sisters, Leatrice Parent and Beatrice LeBlanc.



Hilda was a member of Victory of Houma Church and long-term member of the Harvest Cathedral Church. She was a well known and active member in her community and will be missed by many.

