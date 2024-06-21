Hilda Marie Woodley of Houma, LA was born December 16th, 1943, in Houma, Louisiana to Chester Coleman Sr. and Sarah Williams Coleman. Hilda transitioned to heaven on June 19th, 2024, in Houma, LA. Hilda was predeceased by her daughter Yolonda Yvette Woodley, her parents Chester Coleman Sr. and Sarah Williams, and her brothers Berwick Coleman (Diane) and Chester Coleman Jr. (Audrey).

Hilda was a graduate of Southdown High School in Houma, LA and the University of Baltimore in Baltimore, MD where she attained a bachelor’s degree in English. She furthered her education to obtain her teacher certifications.

Hilda worked as an educator in the Lafourche Parish Public School System and the Prince Georges County (MD) Public Schools System for many years. She was admired by her co-workers and students. She loved teaching and would go the extra mile in the evenings after work to call the parents of students if their child struggled to make passing grades. Only the closest people knew that in her early career, years prior to becoming a schoolteacher, she worked for the US Navy outside of Washington, DC in a sensitive role. When asked what she did for the Navy, she would often laugh with her children and say, “I cannot discuss that job with anyone. I must take it to the grave.” And she did. One of her favorite pass times was reading books or creating her own book. She was the ultimate storyteller, captivating her listeners. She loved music, all genres, and maintained an extensive collection of original vinyl.

Hilda was a loyal, loving mother who demanded top-level achievement. She was the ultimate momma bear. From an early age she enrolled her children in sports and encouraged them to compete and not back down. Both her sons went on to compete as student-athletes on the NCAA Division 1 collegiate level. She taught her children the important staples in life like how to bake, cook, clean, and be reverent. She instructed her children academically and set grand expectations for academic achievement. Most importantly, she conveyed a great early foundation for her children to be family focused, self-sufficient, altruistic, respectful, value their family name, and strive to be strong achievers both personally and professionally. She would often say, “Your family and family name are all you have and that is worth more than a billion dollars. Do not ever diminish them.”

Hilda leaves many to cherish her memory: her sons Glenn Woodley Jr. (Michelle) and John Woodley (Lisa); her siblings David Coleman Sr. (Betty), Herman Coleman Sr. (Joanne), and Dorothy Murray; her grandchildren Chermaine Woodley, Chastity Myers, Glenn Woodley III, Christopher Woodley, Isaiah Woodley, Arianna Woodley Lenz (Ryan), Timothy Woodley, Zachary Woodley, George Small, Jerry Small, and her great grandson Chase Cornish. Her beloved nieces and nephews survive her: Kristina Coleman Payne, Kim Coleman, David Coleman Jr., Herman Coleman Jr., Wendy Coleman, Rene Coleman, Eric Coleman, Stephanie Coleman Styer (Christopher), Andre Coleman, Candace Coleman, and Tyra Coleman. Additionally, Hilda leaves a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. She will be forever in our loving memories.

Visitation and Service Detail:

Out of respect for Hilda’s direct guidance and wishes, there will be no funeral services or celebration of life. Her desire was for everyone to remember her in her healthier, vibrant physical form. In her remembrance, please choose to donate to a local community academic scholarship fund, homeless shelter, teachers who need supplies, a local animal rescue, and be sure to vote. Always, support each other with love and respect.