July 15, 1948 – April 20, 2022

Hilda Sarran Hayes, 73, a native of New Orleans and resident of Schriever, passed away on April 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5pm and 8pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. Gray, La 70359.

She is survived by her two sons, Arthur Lee Hayes Forsyth (Christopher) and Gregory Sebastian Hayes (Amie); stepdaughter, Joan Hayes Peperone (Tony); two grandchildren, Lilah and Charlotte; brother, Alfred Sarran Jr.; and beloved pet, LaGata.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Hayes; parents, Alfred Sarran Sr. and Hilda Simons Sarran; siblings, Corinne Clark, Charlie Sarran, and Michael Sarran.

She worked as an abstractor for over a decade. She is known for enjoying a refreshing ice-cold coke with a cigarette in hand. She was a gardener and enjoyed nature to the fullest. She loved to watch her husband run in numerous marathons.

She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed calling her sons “Fred and Fred.” Lilah and Charlotte knew her best as MaeMae.