November 16, 1958 – August 30, 2022

Hilliard “James” Lyons, 63, a native and resident of Houma, LA. passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine from 9 AM until the Celebration of Life at 11 AM. There is no burial, at this time.

Hilliard is survived by his loving wife of 3 decades, Jane Lyons; children, Clayton Hilliard and Erica Lyons, Christy Marie Lyons, Hillary Jane and Chase Toups, Shawn Micheal and Brittany Lyons; siblings, Myra Chouest and Byron Lyons; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brayden, Cayden, Yanash, Draysen, Yandray, Azaia, Alaija, Chase II, Mayer, Steven, Mckenzie, Nyra, and Meah; and fur-babies, Anabella and Delilah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Joseph and Cecile Dupre Lyons; brother, Daniel Lyons; and fur-baby, Stassi.

James was a long-time boat captain who enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing cards. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. James enjoyed cooking breakfast for his family. He will be remembered for being the most noticeable, dominant presence in the room, always telling stories, making others around him laugh, and commanding the attention of those present. He will be deeply and dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.