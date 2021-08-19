Holly Liner

December 11, 1970 – August 17, 2021

Holly Marie DeHart Liner, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was a native and resident of Theriot, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, August 23, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday August 24, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Holly is survived by her daughter, Celitta M. Liner and companion, Fletcher Lodrigue; sons, Quint J. Liner, Jr. and companion, Amber Bell, and Bryson J. Liner; brother, Tommy J. DeHart and companion, Linda Fitch, Ashton J. DeHart, Sr. and wife, Charlotte, and Jonah M. DeHart; 7 grandchildren; ex-husband, Quint Liner, Sr. and wife, Rochelle; and best friends, Stephanie Liner, Regina Pierron, and Linda Lovell.

Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Camille and Brunella Marie Duplantis DeHart.

Holly was a parishioner of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. She was a member of the DuLarge Volunteer Fire Company. She was the chairman of the Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District #10 board of commissioners. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and best friend. She never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

