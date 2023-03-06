Homer Marcell McGee, Sr., 87, a native of Copiah County, MS, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Homer is survived by his children, Homer Marcell McGee, Jr. and wife Debby, Minette Denise McGee Thornton and husband Doug, Melinda McGee Poiencot and husband Sammy, and Thomas Jeffrey McGee; grandchildren, Jared Boudreaux, Lynette McGee McLeod, Keith McGee, John Poiencot, Jenna Poiencot Parra, and Kaylie McGee; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jo McGee; parents, Hollis Byrd and Myrtle Louise Stuart McGee; brothers, Hollis “Clayton” McGee and wife Mabel, and Kenneth Byrd McGee, Sr. and wife Sarah; sister, Peggy M. Barnett; and grandson, Thomas Jeffrey “TJ” McGee, Jr.

Homer moved to Houma in 1966 where he became a master plumber and owned Houma Plumbing & Heating. Homer was a proud member of the Houma Elks Lodge and The Lions Club. He later became a longtime member of the Krewe of Terreanians where he served as a board member and Parade Captain. Homer spent countless hours working on Mardi Gras floats for the Krewe of Hyacinthians where the ladies eventually made him an honorary member, something he was immensely proud of. He started Houma Float Rentals in 1993 and was the founder of the Krewe of Titans. He will always be known as the true Mr. Mardi Gras. In his spare time, Homer loved to be at his camp in Toledo Bend, TX where he fished every chance he could. He always enjoyed spending time there in the summers with his grandchildren. We are comforted knowing his last days were spent there, and we know it is exactly where he wanted to be.

He was a longtime and faithful member of Grand Caillou Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grand Caillou Baptist Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family Homer McGee.