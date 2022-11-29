Horace Brunet, 83, a native Montegut, Louisiana and resident of Sontag, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Brunet (wife, Roxanne); daughters, Cindy Picou (husband, Gary), Penny Brunet (companion, Timothy Normand), Lorie Pellegrin (husband, Bernie), Lisa Bergeron (husband, Patrick); adopted children, Crystal Brunet, Timothy Brunet, and Kristie Brunet; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mercedes Authement Brunet; parents, Odelia Naquin Brunet and Joseph Palindire Brunet; brothers, Norman and Raymond Brunet; and sisters, Barbara Brunet and Diana Dupre.

He was a member of the KC Club for 36 years and a retired tug boat captain. He loved trawling, fishing, hunting, camping, and hanging out with his kids.

The family would like to thank St. Luke Home Health and Hospice for the love and care they showed their father when he needed it most.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.