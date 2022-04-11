March 12, 1930 – April 9, 2022

Houston Joseph Trahan, age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Houston was a native of Robertson Canal.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Houston is survived by his children, Judy Luke (Alvin), Ricky Trahan (Patty), Mike Trahan (Tina), Mark Trahan, Rebecca Trahan; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Judy Kraemer Trahan, Kathleen “Kathy” Sue Grosser Trahan.

Houston is preceded in death by his wife Mayola Rodrigue Trahan; parents, George and Lucille Lapeyrouse Trahan; sons, Gene, George, and Richard Trahan; grandson, Nicholas “Nick” Luke; sister, Eunice Dupre.

Houston was a hard-working man who loved his family and was a great provider. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Houston leaves this world behind to be united with his loved ones who passed before him. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Houston Joseph Trahan.