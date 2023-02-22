Hubert Paul “HP” Boudreaux, Jr., 92, a native of Grand Caillou, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 9:00 am until a prayer service at 11:00 am, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

HP is survived by his sons, Kurt P Boudreaux, Sr., and Perry J. Boudreaux, Sr.; sister, Irma Boudreaux Duplantis; grandchildren, Nicole Boudreaux Cross, Kurt P. Boudreaux, Jr., Kelly Boudreaux Deroche, Colette Lirette Boudreaux, Perry J. Boudreaux, Jr., and Christen Boudreaux Castillo; 13 great grandchildren,; and niece, Ramona Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert P. and Irma Boudreaux, Sr.; sisters, Elma Boudreaux and Libby Boudreaux Scott (Mayday); brothers, Henry Boudreaux (Ester Larouse), Calvin Boudreaux (Della Voisin), Druby Boudreaux (Margaret Bourg), and Emile Boudreaux (Alice Thibodaux); and brother-in-law, Irving Duplantis, Jr.

HP was honorably discharged as a Korean Veteran in the U.S. Army. After military service, HP worked as a Crew Boat Captain in the oilfields out of Venice, LA. As a member of the Houma Police Department, HP serviced his community with honor, bravery, and dignity. HP proudly served as the president of the Houma Chapter of the Fraternal Order of the Police. Additional leadership roles included, President of the Houma Boxing Club, District 3 Recreation Board member, Terrebonne Enhancement Commission Board, charter member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and a member of the A.A.R.P. Later in life, HP was one of the first to bring business and home security to Terrebonne Parish through the successful owner/operator business called Boudreaux Alarms. As a songwriter, he co-wrote a song which honored President John F. Kennedy after his assassination. The song was recorded and sent to the Kennedy family upon which HP received a letter of acknowledgement from the Kennedy family. As an accomplished musician, HP played lead guitar, electronic organ, accordion, and harmonica with the highlight of his musical career playing in the Grand Old Opry with Ernest Tubb. HP’s love of music was only surpassed by his love of dance. HP lived an extraordinary life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Thanks to Colete Boudreaux for all the love and care she’s given me.

The family would also like to thank Chateau Terrebonne, Haydel Hospice, and Dr. Dickey Haydel for their care. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hubert “HP” Boudreaux, Jr.