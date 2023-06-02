On Saturday, May 27, 2023 our loved one was called to his eternal home. Huey Lyons (affectionately called Huey P by many) born on July 19, 1954 in Houma, LA to Dorothy Lyons and James Turner.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at New Zion Baptist Church 263 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363.

Huey loved and cherish his family and friends. He perfected his skills as a concrete finisher and took pride in his work.

Huey leaves to cherish his memories his devoted daughter, Cathy Percy (Kennard), sisters, Patricia Wilson (Ivy), Joanetta Parker (Joe), Deborah Thomas (Roosevelt); one brother, Jesse James Turner (Rockie). Eight grandchildren, Rashaud Lyons, Rashawn Lyons, Kennard Percy, Jr., Hueyuanna White, Paulena White, Titeana White, Falcon White, Huey White, Jr., two great-grandchildren; one godchild, Aaron Lyons; a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline White; mother, Dorothy Lyons; father, James E. Turner; son, Huey White; brothers, Herman Lyons, Calvin Turner and Fred D. Turner, a cousin that was like a brother, Freddie Lyons and sister, Brenda Williams.

