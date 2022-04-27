March 16, 1998 – April 25, 2022

Hugh John Plaisance, 24, a native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Rebecca Plaisance; siblings, Lucy Plaisance, Owen Plaisance, and Ellen Plaisance; paternal grandparents, Glenn and Barbara Plaisance; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Veronica Gisclair; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, Hugh’s parents requests donations be made to your favorite charity.

Hugh entered the world in the same way he left it – too soon. A gifted writer, Hugh cherished his time and the friendships he cultivated working at The Nicholls Worth at Nicholls State University. An avid New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Red Sox fan, he also enjoyed sunny days outside, comic books and well-made movies. His sharp wit and ability to turn anyone into a friend will be missed. Hugh was fiercely loyal to all he loved.

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.