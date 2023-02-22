Hung Van Nguyen, 75, a native of Thanh Hoa, Vietnam and a long time resident of

Houma, LA, sadly passed away on Friday February 17, 2023 at 9:24pm surrounded by his

loving family. Hung is the son of Nam Hoang and husband to Toan Nguyen. Hung was a loving

husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He was a man that lived on the water

from shrimping and crabbing to provide for his family. He relished in telling stories and spending

time with his family and friends. He was a very family oriented and religious man who was a

patron of Le Nu Vuong Rat Thanh Man Coi Catholic Church.

Hung is survived by his mother, Nam Hoang. His loving wife, Toan Nguyen, 6 children

Alex Cuong(Thuy), Kim Loan(Dinh), Kim Dung(Gene), Hoang(Vi), Bao(Ha), Lyndsay(Andrew),

9 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and countless nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He

will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Hung was preceded in passing by his father Du Van Nguyen.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, February 23,

2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00pm, and continue Friday, February 24,

2023 at Le Nu Vuong Rat Thanh Man Coi Catholic Church at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma,

LA from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm with Mass to be held at 6:00pm. Visitation will continue on

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Le Nu Vuong Rat Thanh Man Coi Catholic Church from 9:00 am

until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday visitation at church beginning

at 10:00am. He will be brought to his final resting place after Saturday Mass at St. Francis de

Sales Cemetery #2.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hung Van Nguyen.