Iaisha Rochelle Deivasigamani 41, a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

She is survived by her mother, Bobbie Jean Clay and companion, Alvin Sewire. Children, Zavion James Sewire and Ziaree Armanii Clay. Brothers, Christopher (Candice) Clay and Solomon Matthews. Sisters, Lakesha Clay, Tammy (Torry) McKinley, Dionne and Leslie Matthews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Solomon Williams and nieces; Tykesha and Wykesha Hart. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Iaisha Rochelle Deivasigamani, please visit our Tree Store.