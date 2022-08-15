June 12, 1935 – August 12, 2022

Ianna Porche McElroy, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Ianna was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, August16, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Ianna is survived by her children, Billie Portier and husband Walter, Vanessa Clark and husband Robert, Jesse McElroy and wife Donna, Cody McElroy and wife Nanette; grandchildren, Alesha, Randi, Jessica, Maddie, Annie, Rikki, Kacey, Sydni, Jade, and Paige; seventeen great grandchildren, brothers, Liley Porche, Jr., Roy Porche; sister, Fay Bourg.

Ianna is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney James McElroy Jr.; parents, Liley Porche, Sr. and Inez Porche; grandson, Kevin Portier; sisters, Ruth Samanie, Sherry Fischer, March Ella Bellon, and Wanda Derouen; brothers, Ronald Porche and Lindsey Porche.

Ianna was a devout Catholic woman who loved and served her Lord. She was blessed with a beautiful family and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Anyone who knew Ianna, knew she loved going to the casino, playing on the computer, games, and above all spending time with her family. Ianna leaves a legacy behind to be reunited with her family who passed before her. May she rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.