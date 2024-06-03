Ida C. Robichaux, 85, a beloved mother, daughter, and active member of the Catholic community, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 30, 2024. Ida dedicated her life to her family, faith, and community.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Ida is survived by her children, Mark Robichaux (Denise), Claire R. Latour (Lanny), Timothy Robichaux, and Carol R. Domangue (Darryll); grandchildren, Andrew Robichaux (Emily Favre), Kyle Robichaux (Emily Hosler), Alex M. Latour, and Lily Ann Domangue; great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Lucy Robichaux, and Oliver Robichaux; sisters, Eloyne Bergeron and Edith “DeDe” Calhoun (Don); brother, Sam deGeneres (Susie); sister-in-laws, Marlene Colter, Margaret Rome (Ronnie), and Arlene Robichaux; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Robichaux, Jr.

She was preceded in passing by her husband of 58 years, Ernest Robichaux; parents, Samuel and Edith deGeneres; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Myrle Robichaux; brother, Chester deGeneres; brother-in-laws, Ira Bergeron, Leroy Colter, and Carl Robichaux; and sister-in-law, Nancy Robichaux.

As a dedicated Catholic, Ida was an active member of the KC Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters and found solace in her faith through her involvement in the church. Her warm smile and compassionate heart touched the lives of all who knew her. She had a passion for shopping, she loved to travel, and cherished every moment spent with her family.

She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In the face of this profound loss, the memory of Ida’s presence and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. May she rest in peace and may her legacy of love and compassion endure forever.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General Health Systems and Haydel Family Practice for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral or Vandebilt Catholic High School.