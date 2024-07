Idamae Marie Bourgeois, 64, died Friday, July 5, 2024 at 7:02 am. Born December 3, 1959 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A private graveside service will be held.

She is survived by her daughters, Joleen Hebert (Luke) and Amanda Charron (Robert); partner of 24 years, Kay Gillespie; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Bob Bourgeois (Marilyn), Deacon Joseph Bourgeois (Jody), and Jerome Bourgeois (Jennifer); sisters, Gloria Kraemer (Mervin), Susie Richard (Walter); godchildren, Nicole Falgout and Jordan Bourgeois and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andre’ E. “Cowboy” and Ida Roger Bourgeois; granddaughter, Annalie Gravois; brothers, Jessie Bourgeois and Andre’ “Junior” Bourgeois; nephews, Bob Bourgeois, Jr. and Walterlouis “Moose” Richard, II.