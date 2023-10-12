Ikaika “Boogie” Charpentier, 21, of Houma, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Boogie is survived by his mother, Ashley Charpentier; grandmother, Tracey Yarborough; grandfather, Kenneth East; sisters, Kaulana Poindexter and Nani Charpentier.

Boogie was preceded in death by his grandfather, Matt Charpentier.

Boogie loved visitors and seeing everyone around him.

Mom, your fingerprints will always be on my heart.

Even when you held my hand you touched me.

Even though you never heard me speak, you taught me.

You taught me about love.

You taught me about caring.

You taught me about courage.

You taught me about faith.

You taught me about happiness.

You taught me about sorrow.

You brought me closer to myself.

In the time you cared for me, how

my life changed never to be the same again.

Because of you, we taught each other how to be stronger.

Because of you,

I was more prepared for what happens once my life had ended on earth.

All this from your fingerprints that touched my heart.

Because of this, you will live forever in my soul never to be forgotten.

I will always love you.

I will always be your child and you will always be my mother.

Mom, be still and know that I am always with you.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.