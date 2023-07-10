Inez Marie Noble, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Williams, Jr., and son, Torey Williams. Brothers, Ralph Haynes (Dorothy) and Dennis Norman, Jr., (Lucy). Sisters, Connie Berry (Allen), Bernedette Wallis, Mary Butler (David), six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laverne Haynes and Cora Mae Prevost. Brothers, Darnell Norman, Marvin Norman and sister, Yvette Norman.

