Iona Blanchard

May 09, 1937 – February 12, 2021

Iona Marie Liner Blanchard, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00am. Iona was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 8:30am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery # 2.

Iona is survived by her children, Jennifer DeRoche and husband Jeff, Amanda Domingue and husband Eddie, Matthew Blanchard; grandchildren, Jenaye, Jeffery, Justin, and Jordan DeRoche, Allyson and Dylan Domingue, Spencer, Jayce and Eli Blanchard; siblings, Audrey Dugas, Bobbie Lankford, Richard Liner, Anna Sargent, Reuben Liner, Russell Liner, Ray Liner, Norma Cooper, Debbie Bourgeois, Karen Picou and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Iona is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Theral “Sonny” Blanchard; parents, Alcide and Hazel Liner; brothers, Ronald Crochet, Reggie Liner, Randy Liner; nephew, Richie Liner.

Iona was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Iona was the #1 fan at her children and grandchildren’s activities. Iona was a devout Catholic who was actively involved in her church community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and is responsible for starting many family traditions.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.