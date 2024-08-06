Iona LeBlanc Voisin, age 99, a native of Chauvin and resident of Dulac, La., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Iona is survived by her children, Gordon Voisin (Lillian), David Voisin (Karen), Deanie V. Giroir, Eva V. Duplantis, Ramona Leicher (Craig), and Kim Voisin; her grandchildren, Allison, Tyler, Matt, Rick, Ryan, Keith, Patty, Galen Jr., Eric, Delilah, Gena, Joey, Rusty, Corey, Leah, Barry, Dayne, and Jeremy; 42 greatgrandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Iona was preceded in passing by her husband, Linest P. Voisin; her parents, Oscar LeBlanc and Eugenie Lecompte LeBlanc, her son; Simon P. Voisin; her daughter, Jane Ellen Voisin; her brothers, Reynold LeBlanc, Magnus LeBlanc, and Junius LeBlanc; her sisters, Verdie L. Hawkins Voclain, Elodie L. Peltier, and Della L. Gautreaux Dubois; her sons-in-law, Berkley Giroir and Galen Duplantis, Sr.; her great-granddaughter, Christy.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Iona on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at KC Hall #7722, on Shrimpers Row in Dulac beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service in Holy Family Cemetery.

Iona was a remarkable woman who graced this world for an incredible 99 years, leaves behind a cherished legacy of love, strength, and wisdom. Her warm smile, gentle nature, and kind heart touched the lives of all who knew her. She overcame challenges with grace and resilience, embracing change while staying true to her values. A devout Catholic, her unwavering faith guided her through life’s ups and downs. Iona worked in a shrimp factory until the age of 94 and found joy in frequent visits to the casino. Her home was a sanctuary of laughter, stories, and delicious homemade meals, where everyone felt cherished. As we bid farewell, her spirit will forever live on in our hearts, and her impact on our lives will never be forgotten. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.