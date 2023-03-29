Iona Marcello Bergeron, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4:40 am. Born May 22, 1928, she was a native of the Saint Charles Community and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis B. Zeringue (Donnie), Duane Bergeron (Joanne), Lisa B. Melancon (Randy), Renee’ B. Gravois; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Philip “Spike” Bergeron, Jr.; parents, Sam Marcello and Mary Thibodaux Marcello; son, Myles Bergeron; and sisters, Priscilla Marcello Robichaux, Kate Marcello Verret, Pearl Marcello Coyle, Genevieve Marcello Haydel and Rose Marcello Caballero.

Iona was a loving wife, mother to her five children and wonderful grandmother. After her children were grown she went to work as a nurse at Sako Nursing Home in Raceland. She was a wonderful artist and enjoyed painting pictures.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, her sitters, Brenda Woods and Robin Majors and also Carol Haydel. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.