Ione “Toni” Stark

July 22, 1925 – July 3, 2021

Ione “Toni” Priscilla Pitre Stark, age 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Thursday, July 8, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m., until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

Toni is survived by her sons, William Stark and wife, Marla, Robert Stark and wife, Stephanie, and Raymond Stark and wife, Lindy; daughters, Rebecca S. Keith and husband, Bruce, Linda S. Stanga and husband, Craig, and Susan S. Walker; brothers, Sterling, Kenneth, and Blake Pitre; sister, Connie Viguerie; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and lifelong dear friends, Rose Roger Robichaux and Leah and Wade Use’.

Toni was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Raymond Anthony Stark; parents, Harry Joseph Sr. and Emily Marie Bergeron Pitre; daughters, Barbara Stark and Kathryn S. Weeks; brothers, Robert and Harry Jr. Pitre; and sister, Beverly Cowling.

Toni was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society.

The family would like to thank everyone at Chateau Terrebonne Health Center for the wonderful care provided to our mother.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Stark family.