Irene B. Landry, 93, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on October 21, 2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery Napoleonville, Louisiana.

She is survived by her; sons, Fr. Charles R. Landry, Jr., Milton A. Landry, and Jimmy Landry and wife, Loriann; grandsons, Jordan Babin and Corey Landry; grand daughter, Charlene Sanchez Young; three great grand children; and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Landry Sr.; children, Michael “Speck” Landry and Mona Lisa Anne Landry; brother, Milton “Lagy” Bertholot Jr.; and parents, Milton and Henrietta Hebert Bertholot.

Irene loved to volunteer in the communities surrounding her home. She helped in the churches, community centers, nursing home and the Assumption Ark. She even developed a reputation for herself since she volunteered so much. She will be missed by those who knew her and loved her, and by those she touched.