Irene Cortez

Mrs. Cortez was a kind, sweet and strong woman who will be greatly missed. She blessed her family with 98 beautiful years and is now welcomed with open arms by her son, daughter and husband who she missed dearly.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda LeSage and her husband, Edmund, of Houston, TX and Jana O’Brien and her husband, Michael, of Willis, TX; her son, Mark Cortez and his wife, Phyllis, of Carencro; ten grandchildren, Michael Badeaux, Jr. and his wife, Dee Dee, Christi Badeaux and her husband, Russell Hebert, Jr., Brian Badeaux and his wife, Jessica; Lindsey Cortez Palmer and her husband, Randy, Marcus Cortez and his wife, Brittany; Erin O’Brien Cullen, Alison O’Brien Molina and her husband, Jose’, Kaitlin O’Brien Aguilar and her husband, Benji, and Sean O’Brien; and Morgan Melancon and her husband, Charles; fifteen great grandchildren, Haley Bunting, Datin Badeaux, Anya, Joshua, and Alex Cullen, Isaac and Sophia Molina, Cheyenne’, Cam and Cruz Palmer, McKlain and Brecc Cortez, and Jayden Rose and Julianna Melancon, and Karmela Aguilar; and her brother, Wiltz “NuNu” Duplantis, Jr. of Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Mariano Joseph “M.J.” Cortez, Jr., one son, Ricky Paul Cortez, one daughter Patricia Bergeron, one granddaughter, Jill Elizabeth Cortez; one grandson, Jason LeSage; her parents, Wiltz Duplantis, Sr. and former Corrine Babin both of Chauvin; her brother, Iry Duplantis Sr., three sisters and their spouses, Lois (Eris Hebert), Beatrice (Floyd Samanie), Beverly (Junius Marcel).

A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Chauvin Funeral Home (5899 Highway 311, Houma, LA 70360) from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and will reopen Monday at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday.

Pallbearers will be Sean O’Brien, Marcus Cortez, Brian Badeaux, Charles Melancon, Benji Aguilar, and Randy Palmer.