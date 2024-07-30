Irene F. Dupont

Irene Teresa “Teddy” (Figueroa) DuPont, 89, a native of Merced, California and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana died Saturday, July 27, 2024. In peace, she was escorted Home by her Lord and Savior in Baytown, Texas where she had lived and been cared by her daughter, Neil, for the last 5 years of her life.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.

Irene is survived by five daughters, Gail A. Dupont, Regina M. (Kim) Naquin, Cynthia A. Landry, Sandra K. Dupont and Willa Neil (Walter) Garrett; one son, Albert P. Dupont, II; two sisters, Gloria Chavez and Rose Marie Avila both of Merced, California; 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 10 Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Keller DuPont Sr; a son, Marion Keller “Kelly” Dupont Jr.; two Grandchildren, Jesse “Jay” Clingan and an infant granddaughter; parents, Louis and Mary Santillan, and Ross Figueroa; two brothers, Arthur Figueroa and Louis Santillan, Jr.

A special thank you to Phoebe Garrett, Irene’s granddaughter, for the care provided to her the last 8 months of her life. Your love, compassion and tireless care will never be forgotten. And thank you to Margie, RN and Erica, CNA of Altus Hospice, Houston, Texas. Your care was above and beyond what we could have ever imagined.