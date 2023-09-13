Irene Wells Robichaux Martin

Judith Smith Fanguy
September 13, 2023
Bernard Anthony Lafaso
September 13, 2023

Irene Wells Robichaux Martin, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 5:10pm. Irene was a native of Natchez, MS and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church for 11:00am. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Irene is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Nedra R. Porche and husband Alvin, and Nora R. Mollere, (Terriel Mollere); daughter-in-law, Jan Robichaux; grandchildren, Brad Robichaux, Brett R. Triplett, T. J. Mollere, Katie Porche and Lacie Porche; step-children, Azalea Porche’, Christine Dieck, Roland Martin Jr., and Dwayne Martin; siblings, Donald Wells, Marvin Wells, Carolyn W. Custer; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in passing by her loving 1st husband, Bagley Robichaux; and their son, Bryan Robichaux and her loving 2nd husband, Roland Martin; brother, Harvey R. Wells; sister, Louise W. Bird.

Irene served her community for many generations. She was a retired teacher. She served on the Terrebonne Parish School Board and even substituted for the Parish for many years after her official retirement. Irene was a faithful Parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA.

Irene will be dearly missed; never forgotten and always loved by her family and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Irene Wells Martin, please visit our flower store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 13, 2023

Rachel Broussard

Read more