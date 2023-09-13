Irene Wells Robichaux Martin, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 5:10pm. Irene was a native of Natchez, MS and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church for 11:00am. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Irene is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Nedra R. Porche and husband Alvin, and Nora R. Mollere, (Terriel Mollere); daughter-in-law, Jan Robichaux; grandchildren, Brad Robichaux, Brett R. Triplett, T. J. Mollere, Katie Porche and Lacie Porche; step-children, Azalea Porche’, Christine Dieck, Roland Martin Jr., and Dwayne Martin; siblings, Donald Wells, Marvin Wells, Carolyn W. Custer; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in passing by her loving 1st husband, Bagley Robichaux; and their son, Bryan Robichaux and her loving 2nd husband, Roland Martin; brother, Harvey R. Wells; sister, Louise W. Bird.

Irene served her community for many generations. She was a retired teacher. She served on the Terrebonne Parish School Board and even substituted for the Parish for many years after her official retirement. Irene was a faithful Parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA.

Irene will be dearly missed; never forgotten and always loved by her family and friends.