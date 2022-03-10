Iris “Ba-Bout” Martin

November 27, 1927 – March 08, 2022

Iris J. “Ba-Bout” Martin, 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family this Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00am. Iris was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will begin following visitation at 11:00am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

Iris is survived by his children, Rodney Martin, Keith Martin and wife Judy, Stuart Martin and companion Tammy Morgan, Sammy Martin and wife Tina; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Iris is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Shirley Neal Martin; parents, Edmund Davis Martin and Selma Boyer Martin; sister, Winnie Mae LeBlanc; grandson, Alex Martin.

Iris proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Second World War and participated in the Philippine Campaigns at the end of World War 2. After the war, he dedicated his time assisting the Chauvin community in the American Legion, Ward 7 Citizens Club, and V.F.W. He also served as the past president of the Woodmen of the World, Camp 870.

Iris and his late wife Shirley enjoyed a love filled and full life together. They traveled to forty-eight states during their lifetime. He enjoyed trawling, camping and fishing alongside his wife Shirley and they spent much of their time at the camp enjoying the company of their many family and friends. One of his greatest joys was catching and boiling seafood to share with his friends and family.

Iris will never be forgotten and will always be remembered and loved by all the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime.