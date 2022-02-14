February 4, 1932 – February 12, 2022

Iris Bourgeois Laiche, a native of Paulina and resident of Lutcher, passed away on February 12, 2022 at the age of 90.

She enjoyed reading and completing cross word puzzles. She followed her grandchildren in every sport and extracurricular activity. Iris loved Lutcher High School and all college sports. She worked at Lutcher High School as a secretary for 33 years. Iris was a devout Catholic.

Iris is survived by her children, Barry & Sibyl Laiche, Nancy & Bobby Aucoin, Maxine L. Dornier, Adele & Sidney Roussel, Lynne & Vernon Guidry, Patrick & Amy Laiche, and Colleen & Paul Trosclair; her grandchildren, Jessica Salinas, David Laiche, Jason Aucoin, Jonathan Aucoin, Daniel Dornier, Alicia Poche’, Dustin Roussel, Alyson Thomas, Matthew Roussel, Christopher Guidry, Megan Newsom, Ricky Guidry, Jesse Guidry, Tyler Laiche, Blake Laiche, Sully Laiche, Carlie Laiche, Amanda Trosclair & Jared Trosclair; her 33 great-grandchildren; bother, Nolan Bourgeois Jr; sister, Janet Giroir; & son-in-law, Henry Dornier.

Iris is preceded in death by her husband, Levi Laiche Jr; and her parents, Nolan and Clarice Bourgeois.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.