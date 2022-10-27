Irma Duhon Porche Pellegrin, age 89, passed away peacefully at Heritage Manor of Houma. Irma was a native of Abbeville and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Irma is survived by her children, Michael Porche and wife Marla, Christine Porche Schmidt and husband Fred, Catherine Fox and husband Eugene, Nolan Porche, Jr. and wife Janice, and Phillip Porche; stepdaughters, Jackie and Sandra Pellegrin Luby and husband Dwayne; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild; sisters, Dorothy Mergist, Glenda LeBouef, Kathleen Molaison, Debbie Troney; brothers, Carol and Billy Duhon, Sr.

Irma is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Nolan Porche, Sr.; 2nd husband, Robert Bobby Pellegrin, Sr.; parents, Japser and Rose Bourque Duhon; stepmother, Amy Duhon; sons, Johnny Porche and Robert “Robbie” Pellegrin, Jr.; granddaughter, Bridget Fox; siblings, Jasper Duhon, Jr. and Loula Langlingis.

Irma was known for her sweet spirit, loving, kind, generous nature, and was a dear friend to many. Irma was the matriarch of her family and loved spending quality time with them. Irma worked as an aid for Terrebonne General Hospital and retired after thirteen years of service with TARC. Irma leaves a beautiful legacy behind to carry her namesake. She’s now reunited with her family who passed before her and rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Irma Duhon Porche Pellegrin.