Irvan Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 79, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Charpentier Boudreaux; son, Craig Boudreaux and wife, Kelly; daughter, Sandy Boudreaux Trahan; grandchildren, Kristen Graves and Isabelle Trahan; and sisters, Linda Carrere and husband, Roy, and Gail Boudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvan Boudreaux Sr. and Edith Marie May Boudreaux; brother, Joey Boudreaux; and sisters, Maudrey Wahl and husband, Jerry, and Ellen Hebert and husband, Carrol.

His greatest love was for his God Jehovah and his son Jesus, and his second was for his two granddaughters Kristen and Isabelle. Services are pending.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff from Hope Hospice and the staff of Terrebonne General Pulmonology Care including Doctors Andrea Lorio and Adam Arceneaux.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com