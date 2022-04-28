Isabella Grace Luke

October 23, 2020 – April 24, 2022

Isabella Luke, 1, of Houma, passed away on April 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park in Gray from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park in Gray.

She is survived by her mother, Dawn Luke; father, Spencer Trosclair; caregivers, Nolan Luke and Kayla Hewitt; brothers, Shaun Dupre, Tristan Trosclair and Daxton Hewitt; sisters, Shannon Dupre and Laila Trosclair; aunt, Allison Luke; uncles, Son Kim and Skylar Trosclair; cousins, Abigail and Gabriel Kim; grandparents; Bernice and Nolan Luke Sr., Sue and David Duplantis, Spencer Naquin, Renee Cox and Jason Hewitt; great-grandparents, Marie Jeanette Verdin and Francis Darby Hewitt; and her beloved dog Cheese.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Edna Lucille Luke, Claude Joseph Luke, Elgin Franklin Verdin and Mary Trosclair.