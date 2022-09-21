Ivy J. Bonvillain, Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Bayou Black.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 AM with a Military Ceremony beginning at 11:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

Ivy is survived by his; daughters, Nanessa Bonvillain and Vanessa Theriot and spouse Trent; four grandchildren, Jaron Ourso, Breanna Hebert and husband Steven, Dylan Kliebert, and Zayne Saunier; great granddaughter, Raila Nita Ourso; four step-grandchildren; two great step-grandchildren; siblings Brenda Tabor, Kent Bonvillain, Ricky Bonvillain, and Jody Ellender; numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Ivy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Juanita Louviere Bonvillain; parents, Ivy J. Bonvillain, Sr. and Nettie Munson Bonvillain; grandson, Drake Michael Kliebert.

Ivy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Anyone who knew Ivy, knew he loved tending to his vegetable garden, fishing, going to his camp in Bayou Decade, going to the casino and eating crabs with his wife, and watching western movies. Ivy was a proud veteran in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Shell as a Safety Consultant. In his last days, Ivy missed his beloved wife who passed eleven months prior. May they both rest together and have eternal life. Ivy will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

