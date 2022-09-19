APRIL 24, 2013 – SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

Izaiah Saul Prejean, age 9, gained his wings on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Izaiah was born April 24, 2013.

At such a young age Izaiah touched numerous lives. He was the most selfless, smartest, hard working, caring and loving little man to be around. He was passionate about his family especially his twin sisters. He was a very proud and honored big brother. Izaiah enjoyed playing Xbox, singing his favorite country songs, the outdoors and fishing with his dad and paw. Izaiah loved his sweet kisses from his mom and little sisters. He made sure to always say his prayers every night with his family before bed. Izaiah was extremely spoiled by his maw and would often go spend time with her to catch a break. He would get pumped up when his parrain Rustin was visiting, because he knew he would get to ride in a fast sporty car. His favorite times at the camp was dancing with his papi and running away from Gias sweet kisses. Izaiah loved doing yard work with his great grandma Lottie. He loved his dog, Sambo and his cat, TT. Izaiah’s sweet personality will never be forgotten, and everyone who knew him will miss him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Toby and Allie Prejean; twin sisters, Anna and Ella Prejean and older brother Grant Prejean; grandparents, Gerard and Allison Arcement, Tommy and Carmel Prejean and Barbara Domingue; one great grandma, Lottie Johnson; Parrain, Rustin Arcement and Nanny, Tera Boudreaux and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Calvin Domingue; great grandparents, Saul Arcement and Bobby and Alice Gros, and great great grandma, Colette Oncale.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:30am until 11:45am at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Belle River.

for the Prejean family.