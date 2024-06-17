January 16, 1950 – June 15, 2024

Jack Lawrence King, 74, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

He is survived by his aunt, Connie LeCompte; nephews, Wayne King Jr. and Jeffery King; niece, Amy King; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray King and Eva Foret King; siblings, Wayne King Sr., Paulette King Marcel, Ray King Jr., and Troy King; nephew, Todd Marcel.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC in Gray, LA by calling 985-851-6540 or donating online at www.samartfuneralhome.com for Jack’s services.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.