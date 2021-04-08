April 10, 1938 – April 6, 2021

Jack David Verret, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jack is a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 11AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Alice Theriot Verret; son, Jack Verret, Jr. and wife Kristie; grandchildren, Alicen, Ruth, and Joleigh Verret; brother, Anthony Verret, Jr.

Jack is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Verret Sr. and mother, Grace Bonvillian Lyons; granddaughters, Samantha Grace Verret, Elizabeth Verret, Francesca, Yafey Verret.

Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jack was known for his many talents and was especially known for his community involvement going to Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Schools educating students on Military history. Jack worked for Texaco/Chevron for many years until his retirement. He proudly served our Country in the U.S. Army.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jack Verret.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.