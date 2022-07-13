Jackie Joseph Naquin

March 30, 1928 – July 11, 2022

Jackie “Jacko” Naquin, 94, a native of and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Zeringue Naquin, sons, Mike Naquin (Jill), Mark Naquin (Minerva Alicia), daughter, Connie N. Stuckey (Pat), grandchildren, Joseph Naquin, Philip Naquin (Holly), Renee N. Chiasson (Evan), Beau Stuckey, Katie S. Amann (Matthew), Brooke Naquin, daughter in law Kathy W. Naquin and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry B. Naquin Sr. and Elise Riviere Naquin, son Barry B. Naquin, brother, Henry B. Naquin Jr., sister Ethel N. Knobloch.

Jackie was a avid LSU fan who loved LSU football. He served on the Lafourche Parish School Board from 1974-1980, a Korean War era Veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force in the 22nd Field Maintenance Sq. as a B-52 Bomber mechanic at March AFB in Riverside California. He was a member of Protector Fire Co. #2 and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Dept. At the time of his death, he was the longest serving current member with over 74 years of service. He worked in the sugar cane farming equipment industry as a John Deere, Oliver and White Farm Equipment dealer selling farm equipment throughout south Louisiana for many years. He was a great friend to many farmers in the sugar cane industry. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Many thanks to Dr. Gayathri Talluri and her medical staff, US Veterans Administration Clinical staff and Heart of Hospice for the care provided.