Jackie Marie Trahan, age 69, passed away June 15, 2024. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Please check back for service time and date.

Jackie is survived by her siblings, Frank Trahan and wife, Sharon, and Jimmy Trahan and wife, Tiffany, Cindy T. Eschete and late husband, Timmy, Connie T. Lajaunie and husband, Ronnie, and Maxine T. Dubois and husband, Michael; 31 nieces and nephews.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Russell “Rock” Joseph Trahan and Earline Pontiff Trahan; maternal grandparents, Abel Pontiff, Sr. and Helena Gautreaux Pontiff; paternal grandparents, Adam J. Trahan and Louwella Lirette Trahan King.

Jackie enjoyed listening to classical music, watching mystery and animal shows, and spending time with her family. She was a woman of faith and loved reading her Bible. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.