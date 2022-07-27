July 4, 1944 – July 21, 2022

Jackie Paul Bonvillain was born July 4, 1944 and died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at the age of 78, surrounded by his family as he entered into Heaven and eternal life, to wait for his beautiful wife, Olinda Fayette Bonvillain (Linda), of 57 years.

Jackie leaves behind his devoted wife. 3 daughters: Laura Bonvillain LeCompte and husband Scott LeCompte, Melissa Bonvillain, Jacqueline Bonvillain Briggs and husband Keith Briggs. 7 Grandchildren: Amy Palmer, Kristi Palmer Verret and husband Edward Verret Sr, Christopher Breaux, Allison Palmer Mobley and husband Randy Mobley, Kevin Briggs and wife Ashley Briggs, Katelyn Briggs Murphy and husband Kamron Murphy, Kasey Briggs and wife Katelyn Briggs. 14 Great Grandchildren: Libby Naquin, Mariah Verret, Aiden Verret, Edward Verret Jr., Allyse Mobley, Emma Verret, Emery Verret, Jacoby Verret, Benson Briggs, Knox Murphy, Bella Briggs, Kamryn Murphy, Kennedy Murphy, Baylen Briggs. 1 Great Great Grandchild Amelia Dehart. His brother Glynn Bonvillain and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents Paul M. Bonvillain and Eunice Boudreaux Bonvillain. Paternal grandparents Captain Ernest Bonvillain Sr. and Mary Pitre Bonvillain. Maternal grandparents Alphonse Boudreaux and Eulica Dupre Boudreaux.

Jackie was a certified welder/fitter for Exxon, both onshore and offshore. He was a foreman from 1963 to 1977. In 1977, he, his dad, and his brother bought Dixie Shipyard from the Bonvillain family and in 1979, they started Dixie Supply, an oilfield and marine supply business. And in 1987, they also built a floating dry dock on the Intracoastal canal.

Jackie was an avid golfer and was on the Board of Directors of the Houma Golf Club for 6 years and served as President for 3 of those years. Two of his proudest projects completed while president was installing an underground pop-up sprinkler system and double cutting the tee boxes.

Jackie was a true entrepreneur. He has a patent and he and his wife went into a very successful stint into the rental property business with 14 apartments. Jackie also enjoyed hunting and fishing at the floating company camp.

He was diagnosed with fatal bone marrow cancer in 2004 and fatal Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2011. Visitation will be from 2 pm – 5 pm with services beginning at 3 pm on Sunday, July 31st at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park located at 4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, Louisiana 70359.