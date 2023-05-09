Jacklyn “Jackie” Fesi Malbrough

July 12, 1933 – May 5, 2023

Jacklyn Ann “Jackie” Fesi Malbrough, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, died on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the age of 89.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at and at 11:00 a.m. with burial in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Gretchen Malbrough Bergeron and companion, Kirk Kliebert, of Houma and Joan Malbrough and husband, Tommy Hebert of Houma, son-in-law, Ronald Lirette of Houma, two grandchildren, Shelly Bergeron of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Robert Lirette of Boulder, Colorado, three step grandchildren, Nicholas Hebert and wife, Heather, of Houma, Mitchell Hebert and wife, Brittany of Houma, and Jody Sevin and wife, Tiffnie, of Bourg, and six step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Milton Charles Malbrough, daughter, Linda Mary Malbrough Lirette, parents, Joseph Carl Fesi and Concetta Cangelosi Fesi, two sisters, Florence Rita Fesi and Vera Fesi Cole, one brother, Carmel Fesi and son-in-law, Charles Bergeron, Jr.

Jackie was a retired juvenile detective for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. She loved to cook, and would do her best to feed anyone who entered her home. She had a great love of animals, especially dogs. Her four dogs provided her with joy and comfort after the death of her husband. Although the last one died over ten years ago, she still spoke of them often and hoped to see them again someday at the Rainbow Bridge. Her cat, Kit-Kat, stayed loyally by her side until the end.

She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Bernadette Catholic School while her children attended the school, serving as a room mother and volunteer substitute teacher for many years. Nothing gave her greater joy than raising her children and seeing them succeed.

Everyone who knew her loved her. Many of the police officers she worked with called her “Mom”.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Haydel Memorial Hospice, and her nurse Patti Voss, her caretaker, Nancy Chapman, her CNA, Eva Fitch, and her long-time physician, Dr. Russell Henry for the care and concern they showed for her during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, Jackie would appreciate donations be made to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter in her honor.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Malbrough family.