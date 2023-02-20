Jacoby Anthony Pollard

Jacoby Pollard, 22, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church 1987 Hwy 311 Schriever, LA 70395. Visitation from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother; Angela C. Pollard and brother; Thomas C. Bias. Grandparents; Joann and Joseph Pollard and uncles; Anthony Pollard and Christopher Pollard both of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents; Joe Williams; Richard and Dorothy Gasery Harold.