January 13, 1958 – February 26, 2022

James B. “Bumblebee/Dup” Duplantis, age 64, passed away Saturday February 26, 2022. He was a native of Dularge and longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

James is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sally Reiley Duplantis; sisters, Barbara Jordan, Gail Yancey, Wanda Dupre (Mike); brothers, Kenneth Duplantis, Ralph Duplantis (Sybil), Wayne Duplantis (Dolly), Donnie Duplantis (Theresa), David Duplantis; and well loved by many nieces, nephews, and in laws.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Duplantis, Sr. and Lydie Champagne Duplantis; sisters, Susan Duplantis, Francis Xavier Duplantis; brother, Sidney Duplantis, Jr.

James was a fun-loving person who enjoyed being around his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at his property in Mississippi with his wife. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice Group, especially his nurse Robin.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Duplantis.