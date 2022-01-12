James Bonvillain, Jr

July 16, 1934 – January 10, 2022

James “JD” Bonvillain, age 87, passed away Monday January 10, 2022 peacefully at home. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Friday January 14, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

JD is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Domangue Bonvillain; children, Michael Bonvillain and wife Linda, Faye Authement and husband Cecil, Amy Bonvillain; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jared, Jordan, Caleb, and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jared Jr., Blake, Kamryn, and Gavin; brothers, Daniel Bonvillain, Frank Bonvillain; sisters, Ruth Deroche, Roslyn Delaune.

JD is preceded in death by his parents, James Donald Bonvillain, Sr. and Melina Thibodeaux Bonvillain; grandson, Justin Authement; sister, Estelle Bergeron.

JD was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball. He loved reading mystery novels and watching sports on tv. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

