August 3, 1940 – August 7, 2021

James Anthony “Jimmy” Boudreaux Sr. left this world to meet his Heavenly Father on August 8, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sister, Daisy Boudreaux Porche; children, Anna Boudreaux LaBauve, James Boudreaux Jr. with Katrina Boudreaux, Michael Boudreaux with Julie Boudreaux, and Coy LaBauve; grandchildren, Craig LaBauve with wife Nancy LaBauve, Chase LaBauve with wife Amber LaBauve, Cassandra “Cassie” Boudreaux with Miguel Vera, Anthony Boudreaux , Vivian Boudreaux; and great grandchildren, Brayden, Brayleigh, Laney Mae, Kolby Boudreaux, Coy and Denison LaBauve, and Gabrielle Vera.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Adair Boudreaux; mother, Margaret Guilfour Boudreaux, father, Whitney Boudreaux Sr.; brothers, Whitney Boudreaux Jr. and John Boudreaux; and granddaughter, Candice LaBauve Tucker.

He was a business owner for many years, Prestige Printing Co., Inc. and was loved by all who met him. He loved to be on the water and his sailboat. He was the kindest most decent person anyone could know. No one was a stranger to him. He was a mentor to all of his children and grandchildren and will be very missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.