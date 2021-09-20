James “Buck” McCaa

January 24, 1956 – September 16, 2021

James A. “Buck” McCaa, 65, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 4:12pm.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:30am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Ministry services will begin Friday at 1:30pm at the funeral home, with burial following in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

James is survived by his children, Corey McCaa and wife Marielle, Evangeline Hines and husband Matthew; sister, Lela “Sissy” Bellows and husband Bob; grandchildren, Caleb McCaa, Corrie McCaa, Madison McCaa, Dericka Toups, Dalayna Picou, Dallas Picou; and great-granddaughter, Niyla McCaa. James is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James “Jake” Carl McCaa and Clara Alford McCaa; sister, Lillie “Vickie” Authement; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Authement.

One of James’ greatest enjoyments was riding his Harley. He loved to travel, whether on a day trip on his bike or to take in scenery across the states. He also looked forward every year to riding with fellow members of the Krewe of Terreanians.

James was greatly enjoying his life of retirement after 33 years of dedicated service with Schlumberger. He was a treasured and unforgettable regular at his favorite hangout, Boudreau and Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ in Houma.

James will be missed by the many great friends he made throughout his lifetime, and we will all remember this gentle giant for his humble generosity, subtle humor, and of course, his fantastic crawfish boils. He will be dearly missed by all, but his love and character will never be forgotten.

“It’s Monday again… oh wait! I’m retired!”