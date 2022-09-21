James Chaisson

James W. Chaisson, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 1.

He is survived by his wife, Donaleen C. Chaisson; Son, Marty Chaisson (Leslie); Three Daughters, Connie C. Aucoin (Damon), Julie C. Pellegrin (Chris), Kandi Chauvin (Shane Pierron); 9 grandchildren, Gage and Sean Aucoin, Sarah and Grant Pellegrin, Adam Chaisson, Siara Florian, Cameron Roberts, Jacob and Blake Pierron; great-grandchild, Maizie Chaisson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. Sr. and Mildred V. Chaisson.

Married to Donaleen for 54 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served with the 1st Air Calvary unit from 1968 – 1969. He was retired from Texaco Chevron after 25 years of service.

He was a loving husband, father, Papa and Cool J to many. James was a true patriot who loved his family, friends, porch and backyard. He will be sadly missed, but not forgotten by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled Veterans of America.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.