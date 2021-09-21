August 5, 1940 – September 15, 2021

James C. “Pookie” Doiron, 81 born August 5, 1940, passed away on September 15, 2021 after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s / Dementia.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gale Bergeron Doiron; his children, Danny Doiron ( Kathy), Denis Doiron ( Cary), Dana Doiron Moore ( Larry) and Dean Doiron (Cindy). He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leonce C. Doiron and Edan Blakeman Doiron; five brothers and sisters. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements are handled by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thanks to the excellent staff, caretakers and nurses with St.Catherines’s and Acadiana Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be made at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, in memory of James Doiron.