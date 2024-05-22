James Edward Lockwood, 85, a native of Truxno, LA, former resident of Houma, LA, and current resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue from 9:00 am with the Funeral Service at 10:00 am, and Brother Steve Folmar officiating the service. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Patricia Ann Richards Lockwood; children, Lisa L. LeBlanc (Chuck), Michael Lockwood, Laurie Duplantis, and Jeffrey Lockwood; 12 grandchildren, Stephen James (Claire Maciborski LeBlanc), Emily Joyce Tisdale (Zachary), Suzanne Mary Landry (Bryant Jr.), Brian Douglas (Samantha Kanode LeBlanc), Carl Anthony (Melanie Fishleigh LeBlanc), Kurt Charles LeBlanc, James Edward (Bethany Falgoust LeBlanc), Julia Elizabeth LeBlanc, Claire Louise LeBlanc, Beth Nicole LeBlanc, Valerie Anne LeBlanc, Mitchell Paul Duplantis (Chelsea Kirk Duplantis); 24 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; brother, Bobby Lynn Lockwood (Evelyn) of Georgetown, TX; nephews, Bob Lockwood and Bill Bullock; and niece, Claire B. Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Clarice Black Lockwood; and sister, Elizabeth Annette Bullock and her husband, Willie.

James received his Bachelor’s Degree in Geological Engineering at LA Tech, then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He traveled the world while working in the oilfield. He enjoyed traveling and family time, especially watching his grandchildren playing sports. After retirement, James moved to Houma with his wife, Patricia, and they enjoyed going on cruises and being close to family.

